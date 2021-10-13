CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kohl's (KSS) Bonds Downgraded at BofA

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities credit analyst Brian Callen downgrades Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) cash bonds to Marketweight, saying they see few catalysts for spread tightening near-term.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Ardagh Metal Packaging S (AMBP) at Neutral

BofA Securities analyst George Stephos initiates coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging S (NYSE: AMBP) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $11.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Ardagh Metal Packaging S click here. For more ratings news on Ardagh Metal Packaging S click here.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Snap-On (SNA) to Underperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded Snap-On (NYSE: SNA) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $240.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Snap-On click here. For more ratings news on Snap-On...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Double Downgrades Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) to Underperform

(Updated - October 18, 2021 7:55 AM EDT)BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported Q3 EPS of $3.88, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $3.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Signature Bank (SBNY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kss#Bofa Securities#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Utz Brands (UTZ) at Buy

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson resumes coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) with a Buy rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "Year to date, UTZ’s stock has fallen ~25%, while the market is up ~20%. We attribute this weakness in the stock price to the lowering of expectations for growth at the company – both on the top and bottom line. We attribute this lowering of expectations primarily to the difficult macro environment – with pressures coming from higher prices for commodities, labor, freight, logistics, etc. – on top of tough comps to the year-ago period, when sales growth was boosted by consumers snacking more at home. Ultimately, we think that for all of the reasons UTZ has seen more pressure this year, the company should see improvements into 2022 (as pricing and productivity come into play in 2H21 and should carry into 2022, and top-line comps are easier). We are resuming coverage of UTZ with a Buy rating and $21 target price."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 18/10/2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19/10/2021 at 08:30 am. Sampo plc’s share buybacks 18/10/2021. On 18/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett downgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "The Phase 3 ROMAN study ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Catalyst Rich PayPal (PYPL) is a "Must Own" in 2022 - Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Jamie Friedman reiterated a Positive rating and $360.00 price target on PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) citing the company as ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Starts Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiates coverage on Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) at Buy

BofA Securities initiates coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Double Upgrades Mytheresa (MYTE) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoffroy de Mendez upgraded Mytheresa (NYSE: MYTE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Generac Holdings (GNRC) PT Raised to $500 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Ross Gilardi raised the price target on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) to $500.00 (from $480.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Lists 10 Reasons to Buy Teradata (TDC), Adds to US 1 List

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and $71.00 price target on Teradata (NYSE: TDC) while adding the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy