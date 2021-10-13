CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery Systems

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Electrovaya to provide lithium ion battery systems for Vicinity electric buses and trucks. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB: EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the signing of a strategic supply agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity"), a leading supplier of electric, compressed natural gas and clean diesel vehicles. The strategic supply agreement is for the supply of battery systems for Vicinity's line of Vicinity Lightning" EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotive-fleet.com

Stellantis, LG Partner on Lithium-Ion Battery Production

A new battery manufacturing facility is coming, thanks to a joint venture from Stellantis N.V. and LG Energy Solution. Through a memorandum of understanding, the companies will establish a new battery manufacturing facility that will produce battery cells and modules for North America while helping power Stellantis’ goal of more than 40% of its sales in the U.S. made up of electrified vehicles by 2030. The announcement says it is targeted to start by the first quarter of 2024, and the plant aims to have an annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours.
BUSINESS
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Umicore to purchase 42,000 tons of lithium battery material

Vulcan Energy Resources, a materials company that is ramping up plans for zero-carbon lithium production in Germany, has signed a long-term supply agreement to supply Umicore with lithium hydroxide for its production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The agreement will see Vulcan supply between 28,000 and 42,000 tons of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

(Reuters) – Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Technologies#Vicinity Motor Corp#Lithium Battery Systems#Streetinsider Premium#Eflvf#Vev#Vmc#Electrovaya Nmc Ceramic#Vicinity Motor
StreetInsider.com

Vicinity Motor Corp (VEV) Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Electrovaya for Lithium Battery Systems

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Electrovaya Inc. (OTCQB: EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the signing of a strategic supply agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV), a leading supplier of electric, compressed natural gas and clean diesel vehicles. The strategic supply agreement is for the supply of battery systems for Vicinity's line of Vicinity Lightning™ EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.
BUSINESS
umd.edu

Batteries Beyond Lithium

Energy-packed lithium-ion batteries are helping reshape intelligent technologies that will one day make things easier, whether at home, at work or on a future battlefield, but there’s a problem: The sheer usefulness of the technology is driving worldwide demand for lithium-ion battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, posing the risk of a supply crunch.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Zijin’s lithium foray adds to China’s push for battery materials

Zijin Mining Group Co. is making its first foray into lithium — a key raw material for batteries — with a C$960 million ($770 million) purchase of Neo Lithium Corp. The major Chinese gold and copper producer agreed to buy all outstanding shares of Neo Lithium for C$6.50 each in cash, according to an announcement on Friday. The Canadian miner’s core project is a high-grade brine operation in Argentina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
ftnnews.com

IATA Launches CEIV Lithium Battery Certification Program

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new industry certification program— Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Battery - to improve the safe handling and transport of lithium batteries across the supply chain. “Lithium batteries are critical power sources for many consumer goods on which we all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Intelligent Lithium Battery Management System BMS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The battery management system BMS can coordinate the tolerance, pressure difference, and internal resistance difference among the cells of the smart lithium battery to maximize the efficiency of the battery pack.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Vicinity Motor Signs Licensing Agreement With Optimal-EV

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has signed a licensing and marketing agreement partnering with Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC to serve as the exclusive North American distributor of the all-electric product line. Under the agreement, Vicinity will license and sell the Optimal S1 and E1 product lines for 10 years in...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Presidio Ventures makes strategic investment to lithium technology

Presidio Ventures, a Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group Company (SCOA), has joined a Series B funding round for Lilac Solutions, a lithium extraction technology company headquartered in Oakland, Calif. Lilac will use the funds from this round to continue expansion of its global team, build a dedicated factory in the...
OAKLAND, CA
StreetInsider.com

Electrovaya Announces Increased Battery Capacities and New UL Listings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Increasing battery capacity by 7% for all current battery models and UL listing for additional models. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB: EFLVF), a lithium ion battery...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Sigma Lithium agrees supply to LG Energy Solution

Sigma Lithium announced the signing of a binding term sheet for an offtake agreement on a ‘take or pay’ basis for the sale of 6% battery-grade lithium concentrate to LG Energy Solution. The six-year offtake deal scales from 60,000 tons per year in 2023 to 100,000 tons from 2024 to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Announces Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center Plans

General Motors announced the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, an all-new facility that will significantly expand the company’s battery technology operations and accelerate development and commercialization of longer range, more affordable EV batteries. “The Wallace Center will significantly ramp up development and production of our next-generation Ultium batteries and our...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

GM announces new battery facility to develop lithium-metal and solid-state cells

GM announced today that it is building a new battery facility in Michigan to develop lithium-metal and solid-state battery cells. The new facility will be called Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center after Bill Wallace, who led the team that designed and released GM’s advanced automotive battery systems in the Chevrolet Volt 1, Volt 2, Malibu Hybrid, and Bolt EV before he died of cancer in 2018.
BUSINESS
investing.com

BHP to supply nickel to Toyota-Panasonic battery venture

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to supply nickel sulphate from Western Australia to a battery-making joint venture between Toyota Motor and Panasonic, bolstering its presence in the rapidly rising electric-vehicle sector. The deal with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, formed by Toyota and Panasonic...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s GEM Gains After Clinching Long-Term Supply Deal for Lithium Battery Materials

(Yicai Global) Oct. 18 -- GEM’s shares rose after the Chinese battery materials recycler and supplier announced it had secured a long-term supply agreement with lithium battery materials processor XTC New Energy Materials. GEM’s stock price [SHE:002340] closed up 3.2 percent at CNY11.52 (USD1.79) today. The broader Shenzhen market fell...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy