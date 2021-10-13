Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery Systems
Electrovaya to provide lithium ion battery systems for Vicinity electric buses and trucks. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB: EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the signing of a strategic supply agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity"), a leading supplier of electric, compressed natural gas and clean diesel vehicles. The strategic supply agreement is for the supply of battery systems for Vicinity's line of Vicinity Lightning" EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.
