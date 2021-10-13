Vicinity Motor Corp (VEV) Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Electrovaya for Lithium Battery Systems
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Electrovaya Inc. (OTCQB: EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the signing of a strategic supply agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV), a leading supplier of electric, compressed natural gas and clean diesel vehicles. The strategic supply agreement is for the supply of battery systems for Vicinity's line of Vicinity Lightning™ EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0