Quantum eMotion Inc. Discusses Commercial Applications of Quantum Random Number Generator Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Quantum eMotion Inc. (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("the Company") a company with a mission to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. CEO of the Company, Francis Bellido, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

InvestorPlace

7 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy as Rigetti Computing Comes Public

Quantum computing is a fascinating new field for technologists and investors alike, envisioning a new way of computing. Using a radically different technological process, quantum computing seeks to achieve orders of magnitude faster calculations. This will enable researchers to approach fields such as pharmaceutical drug research, weather forecasting, cybersecurity and computational chemistry in a whole new way. It’ll also enable big returns for quantum computing stock owners.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications

ANNA-B4 features Bluetooth long range, Thread and Zigbee, as well as Bluetooth direction finding, with operating temperatures up to 105 C. THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Quantum Collaborates With IBM On LTO Technology

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) bonded with International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) on the next generation of LTO technology. The specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. Quantum will collaborate with IBM to develop LTO-10 tape drives and media to accelerate time-to-market, capacity, and performance. Linear Tape Open (LTO), also known as...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QCI) Robert Liscouski and Steve Reinhardt to Take Part in Panel Discussions at IEEE Quantum Week’s QCE21

Robert Liscouski, QCI's CEO & Chairman of the Board, has extensive experience developing critical programs for protecting national security interests and essential infrastructure, as well as in crisis management, organizational development, and strategic planning.
TECHNOLOGY
Embedded.com

Cambridge Quantum toolkit converts natural language to quantum circuits

Open-source software toolkit, lambeq, turns sentences into quantum circuits, ready to be implemented on existing quantum hardware, hence enabling both professionals and enthusiasts to linguistically interact with quantum computers. Cambridge Quantum (CQ) has released what it said is the world’s first toolkit and library for quantum natural language processing (QNLP),...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
StreetInsider.com

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. Discusses HEXWAVE Beta Testing and Commercialization with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FSE: LD2) ("the Company"), a company that provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Jay Adelaar, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

ImageOne Acquires HP, Xerox Partner Quantum Technologies

This is technology M&A deal number 636 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Quantum Technologies is an office equipment dealer and service center focused on clientele in the St. Louis, Missouri, area. Quantum specializes in managed print services, sales, leasing and repair of Xerox & HP Inc. commercial copiers and printers, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thefastmode.com

IBM, Raytheon to Jointly Develop AI, Cryptography and Quantum Technologies

IBM and Raytheon Technologies will jointly develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries, announced the companies on Tuesday. Artificial intelligence and quantum technologies give aerospace and government customers the ability to design systems more quickly, better secure their communications networks and improve...
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Quantum-grade Diamond

The DNV-B14™ general-purpose chemical vapor deposition (CVD) quantum-grade diamond from Element Six Technologies Ltd. is an ideal material for quantum technologies such as magnetic field devices, radio frequency sensors, solid-state gyroscopes, and room temperature masers. Diamond containing nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers offer researchers a solid-state platform with spin qubits that can...
CHEMISTRY
Forbes

Quantum Collaboration: Early Coordination Efforts Will Speed Adoption

Security CEO and Founder of Safe Quantum Inc., working with data-driven companies to define, develop and deploy quantum-safe technologies. With any nascent technology, there is often a “Golden Age” phase that takes place, wherein corporations, universities and governments are very collaborative. Quantum computing is still in its infancy, but the...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM), Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence, Cryptography and Quantum Technologies

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will jointly develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries, including the federal government, as part of a strategic collaboration agreement the companies announced today. Artificial intelligence and quantum technologies give aerospace and government customers...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Quantum eMotion Files for a New Patent to Extend Its Intellectual Property to Consumer Electronics

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") today announced a significant expansion of its global patent portfolio. The company has recently filed for a patent application covering a minimalistic chip which utilizes the computer's hardware to both power an on-chip quantum entropy source and turn the resulting entropy signal into random numbers of quantum origin on the go. The product will eventually be a plug-and-play ultraportable QRNG module that provides easy-to-use hardware protection for consumer electronics.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

The power of two: quantum or neuromorphic computing?

There are some problems that are simply too complex for even the most powerful of today’s computers, and researchers are trying to overcome the limits of traditional computer designs to enable computationally difficult problems to be solved. The von Neumann architecture, which has defined the layout of computing for the...
COMPUTERS
Coinspeaker

GOOGL Stock Up 2% Yesterday, Google to Attend White House Forum on Future of Quantum Technology

GOOGL stock has gained approximately 86.44%, 55.22%, and 7.55% in the past year, YTD, and five days respectively. Alphabet Inc Cl A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock closed Tuesday trading at $2,720.46, up 1.77% from the day’s opening price. However, some of the gains amounting to approximately 0.75% had been obliterated as of October 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m EDT. Partially, yesterday’s gains have been attributed to news that Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) are invited to a Biden administration conference on Tuesday focused on the future possibilities of quantum technologies.
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

BT, Toshiba to Build Quantum-secured Commercial Metro Network across London

Countering the growing threat to traditional network security from quantum computing, BT and Toshiba recently announced that the two companies will build and trial the world’s first commercially available quantum-secured metro network. The brand-new network will connect sites in London’s Docklands, the City and the M4 Corridor, and will provide...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Nexus: A Catalyst for Seamless Crypto Adoption for Everyone Announces Itself!

USA - October 19, 2021 — Presently, the world has seen how blockchain benefitted various industries. Over the past years, different innovations emerged and contributed to seamless, secure, and reliable networks that solved problems in the current systems. Subsequently, more people worked hard to learn blockchain as well as invest...
MARKETS

