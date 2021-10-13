CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Partners with Maruho for Atopic Dermatitis Product Candidate BX005

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage cocktails that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced today that it has entered into an agreement granting Maruho Co. Ltd., a leading dermatology-focused pharmaceutical company in Japan, a right of first offer to license BiomX’s atopic dermatitis product candidate, BX005, in Japan. The right of first offer will commence following the availability of results from the Phase 1/2 study of BX005 expected in 2022. Maruho also entered into a binding agreement for an equity investment in BiomX of $3 million at a premium to the market share price, intended primarily to support the Phase 1/2 study.

