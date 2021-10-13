Medicare counselors needed for seniors
The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) Program is seeking local, community volunteers to help seniors understand Medicare. The Medicare program can be complicated, and confusion about the system often leaves seniors susceptible to fraud and expensive mistakes, according to SHIBA, including the potential loss of their healthcare coverage. As more Idahoans become eligible for Medicare the need for trained counselors increases.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
