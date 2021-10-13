10 of the Most Ironic Moments in Movies

Much like any movie, there were people that loved this movie and those that thought it was ridiculous for one reason or another. One very common misconception is that what was seen in the movie was voodoo, or Vodou (yes there is a bit of a difference), when in reality it was hoodoo, a very different practice that is considered folk magic that was practiced by African American slaves long ago. Voodoo and Vodou are religious practices that have been around for quite a while and are a little more complicated than I’d like to get into at the moment, even if hoodoo can be a lot to explain as well. But the practice of dark magic in this movie isn’t the only application of hoodoo there is, since like anything that’s considered magical it’s more about the intent of the user than the energies that are being used, though some would want to debate this without question. But for the intentions of this movie, let’s just make it clear that the hoodoo being practiced is by far as negative as it can get.

