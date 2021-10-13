Tacos And Bond Funds

Taco Tuesday featured something extra last week. The City of Grangeville hosted an open house at last week’s Oct. 5 feed at the Idaho County Veterans’ Outreach and Community Center on the upcoming bond election. On Nov. 2, the city will be asking residents to authorized two bonds — in amounts not to exceed $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — to fund infrastructure improvements. Speaking to attendees at the event was David Watkins, area manager, J-U-B- Engineers.