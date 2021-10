By now, Tesla is probably best known for making EVs and having cars that have a semi-autonomous self-driving system. Autopilot, as Tesla calls it, has been one of the more famous and advanced semi-autonomous self-driving systems available on the market right now, but it’s not perfect. In fact, Tesla’s Autopilot is so imperfect that, after the NHTSA announced an investigation into it, Tesla’s stock crashed.

