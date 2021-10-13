CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Valley News: Kamiah homecoming is this week

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER VALLEY — It seems our never-ending summer is finally winding down with cooler temperatures and welcome rain. I’ve heard reports that it’s snowing in Dixie. It’s never good when it rains on your parade, but by the time the Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) homecoming parade began on Friday afternoon, it had slowed to a cool drizzle. Fun to watch the kids on their class floats, the attempts at singing the CVHS fight song, people lining the streets to watch and cheer. Unfortunately, the football team lost their game against the Potlatch Loggers. This week is Homecoming week at Kamiah, who will also be playing against Potlatch, maybe they will have better luck. A parade and pep rally are happening on Main Street on Oct. 14, Thursday afternoon.

