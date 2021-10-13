CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta's shares fall as cost concerns overshadow quarterly performance

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday warned of a pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter due to a sharp rise in fuel prices, after posting its first quarterly profit without federal aid since the coronavirus pandemic, sending its shares lower. Oil prices have surged to multi-year highs, threatening the...

Axios

Delta Air Lines CEO warns fuel costs could dig into profits

Delta Air Lines’ biggest concern for the fourth quarter isn’t “the variant” — as CEO Ed Bastian refers to it — it’s fuel costs. The big picture: Warnings like Delta's are a natural result of the global fuel chaos. Driving the news: Delta reported earnings Wednesday, booking its first quarterly...
OilPrice.com

Delta Airlines Warns Of Quickly Rising Fuel Costs

Delta Air Lines Inc. delivered a profit in the third quarter but warned soaring jet fuel prices might result in an unprofitable fourth quarter. Since August, spot prices for New York Harbor Jet Fuel have risen 37%. Delta expects fuel prices between $2.25 and $2.40 a gallon in the quarter, up from $1.94 in the third.
finance-commerce.com

Delta posts $1.2B third-quarter profit

Delta Air Lines posted a $1.2 billion profit for the third quarter on Wednesday, helped by the latest installment of federal pandemic aid for the airline industry, but warned that rising fuel prices will lead to a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter. The airline also expects higher labor costs...
breakingtravelnews.com

Delta Air Lines returns to black in September quarter

Delta Air Lines has reported an adjusted pre-tax income of US$216 million for the three months to the end of September. The figure, however, excludes a US$1.3 billion net benefit related to the second payroll support program extension, partially offset by debt extinguishment charges and mark-to-market adjustments on investments. “Our...
Ed Bastian
StreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth profit outlook raise eases Delta impact concerns

(Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday as falling COVID-19 infections helped the largest U.S. health insurer post lower quarterly medical costs than expected. Its shares rose 6% as the company put to rest concerns of an impact from the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19...
FOXBusiness

Delta says fuel price surge will cause quarterly loss

Delta Air Lines Inc. warned on Wednesday that rising jet fuel prices were likely to stunt the airline’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlanta-based Delta sees fuel prices rising to $2.25 to $2.40 per gallon, up 40 cents from the September quarter. A 5 cent increase in the price of fuel equates to about $40 million in added expenses. The airlines spent $1.5 billion on fuel last quarter.
investorsobserver.com

Delta Airlines (DAL) Warns of Rising Fuel Costs

Delta Airlines (DAL) is down 1.63% after the company issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. Delta's earnings and revenue were better than expected for the third quarter. Fuel Costs. Delta Airlines was the first major airline to reclaim profitability from the pandemic, excluding government support, according to the...
Benzinga

Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Falling

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.28 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. "While demand continues to improve, the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure our ability...
Washington Post

JPMorgan’s Record M&A Quarter Overshadowed by Muted Loan Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dealmakers posted their best quarter yet, riding what’s on track to be a record year for mergers and acquisitions. Still, shares fell as consumer and commercial loan growth remained challenged. Fees from advising on deals almost tripled in the third quarter, crushing analysts’ estimates and helping...
WGAU

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced, having closed above $80 per barrel in New York after trading briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years.
ForexTV.com

Pound Weakens As European Shares Fall On Inflation Concerns

The pound dropped against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as a sell-off in government bonds fueled concerns about inflation and potential reduction in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. European shares fell as a spike in bond yields pressured tech stocks. Rising prices for crude oil...
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020. Net Revenue of €2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and cash of €32.7 million on September 30, 2021. October...
