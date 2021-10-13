CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Gains After Topping Q3 Estimates

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) are trading nearly 2% higher in pre-open after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. BlackRock reported Q3 EPS of $10.95 to top the analyst estimate of $9.78. Revenue for the quarter came...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. "F.N.B. Corporation delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million and earnings of $0.34 per share," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our financial results were highlighted by a return on tangible common equity of 17% and sequential tangible book value per share growth of 11% annualized, to $8.42. The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding PPP. We are particularly excited by growth in our digital strategy bolstering our presence that is no longer limited by our physical locations. As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Dow Inc. (DOW) to Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from Peerperform to Underperform with a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We’re downgrading DOW to Underperform as we’re most cautious on the PetChem complex, are now 6% below 2022 Street EBITDA, and our new PT implies 7% downside. Our cautious PetChem view stems from our bullish natural gas, ethane, and propane outlook, which combined with PE prices flatlining and ethylene prices retrenching from early year gains, suggest margins are getting squeezed and this price environment could last for the next 6+ months. Additionally, while DOW has previously used feedstock flexibility to its advantage, with both ethane and propane prices high, operational flexibility has been reduced."
StreetInsider.com

Zillow (ZG) Stock Slips Again as Wedbush Downgrades to Neutral, Slashes PT by 43%

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) are down a further 0.5% in pre-open Tuesday after Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian downgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Missing Q3 Revenue Estimates

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.1% year-over-year to $5.14 billion, missing the consensus of $5.53 billion. Revenue from services: Americas $997.6 million (+7.4% Y/Y), Southern Europe $2.38 billion (+12.8% Y/Y), Northern Europe $1.17 billion (+23.1% Y/Y) and APME $611.2 million (+2.6% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS of...
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Tesla price target upped to $900 at B. of A. Securities

Analysts at B. of A. Securities on Tuesday tweaked their price target on Tesla Inc. stock to $900, from $800, ahead of the electric-car maker's third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. That implies an upside around 3.5% over Tuesday's share price. Tesla got a "slight premium" over B. of A.'s expectations to factor in "(Tesla's) track record of growth, consistent capital raises, and overall investor hype," the analysts said in a note. Tesla has gained 23% so far this year, compared with gains around 20% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Gains after Record Q3 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) shares gained 1.7% after-hours Monday after the reported its Q3 results, with EPS coming in at $4.96, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57. Quarterly revenue was a record $5.1 billion (vs. $2.3 billion in Q3/20), better than the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.
Street.Com

Prologis Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Doubles, FFO Beats Estimate

Prologis (PLD) - Get Prologis, Inc. Report shares rose Friday after the world’s largest industrial REIT reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and lifted guidance. The San Francisco real estate investment trust's profit more than doubled to $722 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents...
invezz.com

Is BlackRock stock a buy as shares spike after solid Q3 results?

BlackRock shares on Wednesday spiked 4.5% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q3 revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating analyst expectations. However, net inflows and total assets under management were below Street estimates. On Wednesday, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares advanced 4.5% after reporting...
Zacks.com

Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag, Stock Down

DPZ - Free Report) reported mixed results for fiscal third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings topped the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter, whereas revenues missed the same after beating in the preceding two quarters. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 4.1% in the pre-market trading session.
Zacks.com

Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Escalate

C - Free Report) delivered an earnings surprise of 30.3% in third-quarter 2021. Income from continuing operations per share of $2.15 handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. Also, results compared favorably with $1.36 in the prior-year quarter. Citigroup recorded strong results in the investment banking and equity markets,...
Coinspeaker

BLK Stock Jumps Over 3%, BlackRock Reports 16% Increase in Revenue YoY in 2021 Q3

BLK stock has gained approximately 30.69%, and 15.89% in the past year and YTD respectively. BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) stock traded around $852.00, up approximately 1.89% during today’s pre-market and is 3% up now when the market opened. The New York-based multinational investment management corporation reported its third-quarter earnings report that beat analysts’ expectations. According to the Q3 2021 report, BlackRock revealed a 16% increase in revenue year-over-year basis. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a revenue of $5,050 million against last year’s third quarter of $4,369.
