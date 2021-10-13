Grangeville seniors set upcoming meal menus
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Senior Citizens host a lunch each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. The menu for today, Wednesday, Oct. 13, is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and whole wheat dinner roll. Menu for Friday, Oct. 15, is spaghetti, meat sauce, lettuce salad, carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks. The Fiddlers will also play this day. Menu for Monday, Oct. 18, is pizza, meat and veggie, lettuce salad and peaches.
