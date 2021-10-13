CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grangeville, ID

Grangeville seniors set upcoming meal menus

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Senior Citizens host a lunch each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. The menu for today, Wednesday, Oct. 13, is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and whole wheat dinner roll. Menu for Friday, Oct. 15, is spaghetti, meat sauce, lettuce salad, carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks. The Fiddlers will also play this day. Menu for Monday, Oct. 18, is pizza, meat and veggie, lettuce salad and peaches.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Grangeville, ID
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Wheat#Fruit Salad#Fiddlers
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy