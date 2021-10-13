CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

State police reports to no longer include names

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState reporting on vehicle crashes will no longer include names or patient transportation information, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). Announced this month, the new ISP policy will be no longer releasing the names of people involved in accidents, and what hospital any patients are transported to. Local county coroners are also now taking on the task of making public the names of decedents involved in vehicle crashes.

#Idaho State Police#Medical Privacy#Traffic Accident#Isp#Latah#Nez Perce
