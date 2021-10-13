CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile child under treatment following accidental shooting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANGEVILLE — Police are investigating an accidental shooting of a female child in an incident reported Saturday evening, Oct. 9. The unidentified juvenile was flown by air ambulance to Spokane for treatment, according to a release from the Grangeville Police Department (GPD). Due to the age of the victim, GPD is not releasing the name of the victim. However, a GoFundMe account was opened to help the family: www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-khaleesi-and-her-family.

