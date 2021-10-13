Animal Rescue Foundation

ARF has received several grants this year to help support the spay/neuter programs. The grants help provide funding for approximately 25 percent of the costs associated with spay/neuter. We are very thankful to have the financial support of these grants received from the Innovia Foundation, the Grangeville Elks Lodge and the Idaho Pet Friendly License plate fund (http://petfriendlyplate.com/). We would love to have your help if you might be interested in helping research applicable grants ARF could apply for or help write grants. Contact Alaina Redenbo at 503-830-3751 if this is an area of interest for you.