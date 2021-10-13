CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, ID

Youth shooting sports apps due by Oct. 22

 5 days ago

A new shooting sports program for youth grades 7-10 from all Camas Prairie and Clearwater Valley communities will focus on pistol and tactical rifle disciplines. “We’ve received over 25,000 rounds of 22LR, 9mm & .223 from the NRA and CCI and are ready to get started,” organizer Mark Hand said. “Participants will go through an NRA Basic Pistol course at AFD (Greencreek) to kick off the season, then go through a series of monthly training sessions in the spring and summer months at a private range in Nezperce. All guns, gear and ammo are provided at no cost.

