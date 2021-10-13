Pathway To Prayer
The Weekly Tefilah Focus program, which started roughly six-to-seven years ago, has, baruch Hashem, covered many of the major parts of the Siddur. We covered them in depth, slowly, with the goal of deeply embedding each segment of tefilah into our hearts, so that they remain with us for life. We, b’ezras Hashem, will be continuing along the same path with the same goal. Both this written version, as well as HaRav Mordechai Finkelman’s popular weekly video/audio shiur available on TorahAnytime, will, b’ezras Hashem, continue to help us drive the foundations of Torah, such as emunah, greater sensory awareness and love of Hashem, deeply into our hearts through our daily tefilos.queensjewishlink.com
