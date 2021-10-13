SimpleNexus debuts in-app payments with Nexus Pay at MBA Annual21
Nexus Pay streamlines payments for mortgage loan applicants, enabling lenders to provide a simpler, more unified homeownership journey. LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the debut of Nexus Pay at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention and Expo (MBA Annual21) happening October 17-20 at the San Diego Convention Center.www.couriernews.com
