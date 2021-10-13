CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn Education Foundation: New fundraiser supports students, restaurants

By Janie Hutchinson Special to The Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall. A time for apple picking, visits to pumpkin patches, football games and gatherings of friends and family. Until COVID-19, fall was also synonymous with the Auburn Education Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Gobble 'n' Go for Education. Downtown restaurants and businesses partnered with the foundation for a fun afternoon of food samplings and specialty drinks. Ticket holders could hop the trolley or stroll throughout downtown and visit the more than 15 participating venues. A final stop was always held where the partying continued! There was a silent auction and chances to win prizes. Monies raised from this fun-filled day supported the foundation’s mission to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaborations, gifts and grants. The foundation awards funding to educators who have creative project ideas that capture the attention and imagination of students, but which cannot be supported through the regular district budget.

