SMBs would rather risk customer data than jeopardize growth

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Many small and medium-sized businesses in the UK would rather risk customer data than their own growth, despite a cybersecurity incident posing a significant threat. In a new report from cybersecurity specialists Defense.com, cost, as well as confirmation bias, were found to play a major role in the cybersecurity decision-making process.

