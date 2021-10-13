CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall

By Carracido
paloaltonetworks.com
 5 days ago

Multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall. We have a few Palo Alto firewalls in several locations where we are seeing a weird behavior. The firewalls are connected directly to switches and in some ports of the switch we see two learned MAC addresses: one 001b17-XXXXXX belonging to the FW´s interface but also another one 34e5ec-XXXXXX for which we cannot find explanation. Both MACs belongs to Palo Alto devices: https://maclookup.app/macaddress/34E5EC.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

TV ports explained: What all those HDMI, USB and other connections are for?

If you're not someone who sets up a new TV every week the way I am, then you're probably not very familiar with the different connections and ports found on today's smart TVs. And, if you're like most people, the only time you really look at those connections is when you're trying to set up a new TV or add a new device, like a game console or Blu-ray player. Which can make those occasional excursions behind the TV a little intimidating. There's a lot of connectors, and you may not be sure what most of them do.
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

Replace firewall order

I have a question about upgrading a firewall to new model. I've done it in the past but always seem to forget the order. I have a firewall that is managed by Panorama, with some local policies also. I have downloaded the device state from the existing firewall. I have also added the serial number of new firewall to Panorama but I have not configured the blank firewall with the Panorama IP address yet.
COMPUTERS
Siliconera

Ni no Kuni 2 Switch is a Rather Functional Port

Okay, we’re going to go into this stating the obvious. The Nintendo Switch isn’t the optimal place to play Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition. If people want the prettiest, sharpest, and best performing version, they’d play it on the PS4 or the PC. This is more about serving a different sort of purpose. The goal is a more accessible version of the game on a mobile platform. And the game does work that way and offer what someone might expect. There will just be times when it tests the system’s capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Teardown Video Confirms HDMI 2.0 Port on New Dock, 4K, HDR Ready HDMI Cable

A new Nintendo Switch OLED teardown video has been shared online a few hours ago, confirming some very interesting details on the dock. The new video, which has been put together by Nintendo Prime, confirms that the new dock sold together with the Nintendo Switch OLED is capable of outputting 4K, 60 FPS, at least on paper, as the HDMI port on the dock is an HDMI 2.0 port, which is required for 4K resolution output.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Address#Macs#Switches#Firewall#Palo#Pan#Mac 34e5ec Xxxxxx
linuxtoday.com

How to Change the MAC address on Ubuntu 20.04 using Macchanger

Macchanger is an amazing Linux utility that can be used to view as well as to change the MAC address of any desired networking device. In this article, we will begin with the installation of this utility on a Ubuntu 20.04 or Linux Mint 20 system and then we will teach you how you can change the MAC address with the help of this utility.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Windows 11 can’t make me switch from a Mac — here’s why

Windows 11 just launched and as someone who uses both Macs and PCs, I was curious about how Microsoft's software update would be, and what's there. Microsoft had a whole event this summer to get the word out about Windows 11, and the energy surrounding Windows 11 system requirements created such a fervor that it felt like Windows 11 could be a game-changer. Or at least people believed it was that important.
COMPUTERS
Design World Network

Reverse through-hole mounted tact switches sport multiple gram force options

The RT1105 series is a top actuated reverse through-hole mounted tact switch. It provides up to 100,000 cycle life expectancy in a 6.80×6.80-mm footprint. This switch series features a soft silicon actuator 4.40-mm high and provides multiple gram force options identified by different color actuators – 160 gf (red), 260 gf (dark gray) and 350 gf (blue).
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

How to connect Airpods to Nintendo Switch OLED?

If you prefer gaming at night or playing your favorite game with multiple people in the room, it may be a decent idea to use a headset or earphones so you can focus on the gameplay. While some players decide to purchase gaming headsets specifically for playing games, others may go with what they have on hand. If you have a pair of Airpods, you can use them on your Nintendo Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
paloaltonetworks.com

PA220 device stuck at booting state after reboot

My PA220 device stuck at booting state and unable to boot up. State light showing Orange color. Is that hardware failure?. That light will be amber until the system has actually booted. These take a good 15 minutes to boot up after they've been restarted, and longer if it's doing a software upgrade. To really figure out what's going on if it's been longer than that, you need to plug into the console port and see what it's outputting.
COMPUTERS
hardcoregamer.com

Start Enjoying Tetris Effect: Connected on Switch Today

Tetris Effect has been one of the best received titles for the series in years, and now players can take it on the go as they please with the latest Switch release of Connected. The puzzles might not be for everyone, but it’s hard to deny the addictive power the many iconic blocks have when it comes to Tetris and how the franchise has long been perceived. The latest launch trailer plays into just this, and the lasting power playing Tetris even for just a bit can have on its fans.
VIDEO GAMES
paloaltonetworks.com

problems to configure internal load balancer on GCP

Hi team, we are working in a lab environment, following the recommended architecture manual:. https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/apps/pan/public/downloadResource?pagePath=/content/pan/en_US/resour... We have followed the procedure, but we have been experiencing issues on the GCP internal load balancer deployment, because it sends an error when we try to use the instance group. the instance is used...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Custom Admin Template Examples for GP Admin and Network Engineer?

So recently we (as in voluntold lol) decided to get rid of our dedicated Cisco L3 devices and move the L1 (VMWire) only FW's into L3 as a "cost saving measure". Won't get into how much I hate this but the decision has been made. Also this entire thing is managed via Panorama so don't need "do local FW overrides of templates". Also virtual systems not an option in many cases as the majority are low end small site models (i.e. 800's and down) hence don't need to get into "spin up a virtual system and control it that way" discussions.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Expedition - Panorama managed device

I finally got Expedition working and retrieved Panorama configuration successfully. When creating a project, should I add the firewall or Panorama ? Also, after cleaning up the config to the point it is ready to be deployed how can I push the config to the managed device through Panorama ?
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

NOT ABLE TO ACCESS PUBLICY NATED IPS VIA GP IN FULL TUNNEL

NOT ABLE TO ACCESS PUBLICY NATED IPS VIA GP IN FULL TUNNEL. We are not able to access nated ips from GP full tunnel scenario. We have 50+ hosted servers publicly and we have GP in full tunnel mode. All the nated servers are accessible without any issue but when...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Demystifying Container Security

I used to love visiting data centers. From the sticky floor sheets that ensured you weren’t tracking in dust, to the white noise of a thousand fans, and the climate control that ensured it was always the perfect temperature no matter what time of year it was. I always marveled at the opportunity to walk through corridors of cages where I could see the machines that make the internet work. Maybe your memories of data centers are not so sweet, but it’s likely many of us will never be in a data center again. Reminiscences aside, I thought this would be a good place to begin a discussion around container security because we’re in a multi-compute world now, and it’s important to have a working knowledge of what that means.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Adding a port to existing SSN

Hi - I have an existing SSN configured for a device with ports added in Objects, like to add few more ports. what are steps I need follow? Please let me know....Thanks!
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

DNS Fall Back is not working in GP 5.2.x Series

I am using GP-5.2.6 with split tunnel, When ever the tunnel configured DNS not resolving a hostname, The traffic is not falling back to local DNS server configured in physical adaptor. Actually this is not working in all 5.2.x series. But the same scenario working in GP-5.1.8(5.1.x). Palo Alto has...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy