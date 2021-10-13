multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall
Multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall. We have a few Palo Alto firewalls in several locations where we are seeing a weird behavior. The firewalls are connected directly to switches and in some ports of the switch we see two learned MAC addresses: one 001b17-XXXXXX belonging to the FW´s interface but also another one 34e5ec-XXXXXX for which we cannot find explanation. Both MACs belongs to Palo Alto devices: https://maclookup.app/macaddress/34E5EC.live.paloaltonetworks.com
