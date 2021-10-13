multiple MAC address on switch port connected to the PAN firewall

I used to love visiting data centers. From the sticky floor sheets that ensured you weren’t tracking in dust, to the white noise of a thousand fans, and the climate control that ensured it was always the perfect temperature no matter what time of year it was. I always marveled at the opportunity to walk through corridors of cages where I could see the machines that make the internet work. Maybe your memories of data centers are not so sweet, but it’s likely many of us will never be in a data center again. Reminiscences aside, I thought this would be a good place to begin a discussion around container security because we’re in a multi-compute world now, and it’s important to have a working knowledge of what that means.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO