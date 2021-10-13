Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence About The Star's Divorce From Her Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Blake Shelton tied the knot with Gwen Stefani on July 3 in an intimate ceremony on the country star's ranch in Oklahoma. After the A-list couple decided to keep their wedding small it led to difficult decisions as they trimmed their invite list to a manageable number of guests. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends," Shelton said while appearing on "The Highway" on SiriusXM. "Listen, we kept it small. Get over it. It's not about you," he added.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO