Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence About The Star's Divorce From Her Stepson Brandon Blackstock
Reba McEntire, Brandon Blackstock's stepmother, is speaking out more than a year after ex-wife Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce. From 1989 through 2015, the 66-year-old singer was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father. In a recent interview with Extra, the country music legend opened up about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce for the first time.www.hngn.com
Comments / 5