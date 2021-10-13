CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs during smuggling raids

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia resumed Wednesday after Kosovo police clashed with ethnic Serbs during an anti-smuggling operation. At least 11 people were injured. The episode prompted an angry response from Serbia which demanded from the international community, including the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, KFOR,...

www.wbal.com

The Associated Press

Serb jailed for crimes in 1998-1999 war in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An ethnic Serb was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Kosovo on Tuesday after being convicted of war crimes, including involvement in a massacre during the 1998-1999 war. The court in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, handed down the ruling against the man, who was arrested in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
WGAU

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as...
LIFESTYLE
Albin Kurti
Josep Borrell
WBAL Radio

Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sweden's foreign minister visited Israel on Monday in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians. Sweden's Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
WREG

Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance’s office

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance’s office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO’s expulsion of Russian diplomats. Earlier this month, NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to its Brussels headquarters, saying it believes they have been secretly working as Russian intelligence […]
MILITARY
New York Post

Haitian migrants found abandoned in a shipping container: report

​More than 100 Haitian migrants were rescued by police after being abandoned inside a shipping container on the side of the road in Guatemala — part of a continuous flow of people trying to enter the US illegally, according to a report. ​. Police investigated after locals reported hearing screams...
IMMIGRATION
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
Europe
Law Enforcement
AFP

Pro-Iran Hashed punished in Iraq vote

Iraq's election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters desperate for an economic recovery rather than shows of military muscle. According to preliminary results the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, emerged with only around 15 MPs from the October 10 vote. In the last parliament it had 48, which made it the second largest bloc. The big winner, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count, was the movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

France paid tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded by an extremist after showing his class cartoons of the Muslim prophet Mohammed. Paty's killer, 18-year-old Chechen refugee Abdullakh Anzorov, said the attack was revenge for Paty having shown his class cartoons of Mohammed printed in the virulently anti-religion magazine Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on free speech.
RELIGION
WBAL Radio

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. Hours later, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command called the Russian statement false and said the ships' interaction...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ivory Coast's ex-leader Gbagbo vows return to political life

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo told supporters Sunday that he'll be involved in politics until his dying day, detailing his ambitions publicly for the first time since being acquitted of war crimes charges.The 76-year-old ex-president addressed a weekend gathering held for the new political party that he has launched: the African People’s Party of Ivory Coast, also known by its French acronym, PPA-CI.Gbagbo returned home to Ivory Coast in June after more than a decade abroad, having spent the last two years awaiting prosecutors' appeal of his acquittal at the International Criminal Court in connection with the West African...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on a 1961 protest by Algerians whose scale was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for an even stronger recognition of responsibility. The 1961 protests were called in response to a strict curfew imposed on Algerians to prevent the underground FLN resistance movement from collecting funds following a spate of deadly attacks on French police officers.
PROTESTS
AFP

Myanmar to free over 5,000 protesters after ASEAN snub

Myanmar's junta chief Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup, days after a regional bloc delivered a major snub to the military regime. Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in June, including journalists critical of the military government.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Judges postpone trials of 3 Egypt activists, lawyer in Cairo

The trials of three Egyptian activists and a rights lawyer, who have been held in prison for over two years on a number of charges, were postponed Monday, their lawyer said.Activists Alaa Abdel-Fattah, Mohamed Ibrahim and Yahia Hussein Abdel-Hadi and lawyer Mohammed el-Baker appeared before judges of the Emergency State Security Court in Cairo, according to lawyer Khalid Ali. They will be tried in two separate proceedings in the same courtroom.The trial of Abdel-Fattah, Ibrahim and el-Baker was postponed until Nov. 1, while Abdel-Hadi’s was postponed to Oct. 25, according to Ali. The judges postponed proceedings to allow defense...
WORLD

