What to do with all of those bread ends

With cultural influences from Britain, Chinese bakeries became popular in Hong Kong, offering breads, teas, custards, and tarts melding with popular ingredients like mango and teas to create a subset of baking. Similar to other enriched doughs like challah and brioche, milk bread is set apart by the addition of tangzhong — a milk and flour roux. Bread is treated differently across China, from the soft milk bread to mo, which looks and cooks like an English muffin. Kristina Cho began her career as an architect, but turned her love of both the sweet and savory pastries into her blog Eat Cho Food, which has given rise to a new cookbook, “Mooncakes and Milk Bread.”
