Shorecrest tennis sweeps Archbishop Murphy 7-0

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shorecrest team came out ready to play despite the threat of rain the entire time. Zaid Khan’s forehands reached another level today with increased power and precision. Despite his crazy forehands, he faced a formidable opponent with great defense. Somehow, Zaid found himself down 1-5 in the 2nd set, but he was determined to not drop the second set and miraculously climbed his way out of deep hole to take the set 7-5.

