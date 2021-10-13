Graphite One Completes 2021 Field Program at 100% Owned Graphite Creek Deposit, Alaska

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 summer field season on its South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property in Labrador. South Okak consists of 473 claims covering 11,825 hectares that are prospective for magmatic nickel sulphide deposits similar to Vale's Voisey Bay Mine which is located 80 kilometers to the south. The South Okak area returned some of the best intersections outside of Voisey's Bay in the 1990s but the area was not thoroughly explored due to a subsequent decline in nickel prices. The 2021 field program represents the first time South Okak has been examined as part of one consolidated land package using a more complete understanding of the geological and structural controls of the Voisey's Bay deposits and modern geophysical techniques.

