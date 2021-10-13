Yaya DaCosta is 'Our Kind of People'

Do you like to hear weird, kind of embarrassing stories about Jenelle Evans and all of her hijinks?. If so, then boy, do we have a treat for you today!. OK, so you know how Jenelle does that thing every so often where she tries to get into a feud with Chelsea Houska, even though Chelsea never acknowledges it and the feud exists solely in her own mind?

