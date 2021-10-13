Pets of the week

Two-year-old Dallas is a lovable, playful, lap cat who is great with other cats and really does have all of the good things all wrapped into one. Dallas has been with us since early June which is far too long for such a sweetie. He came to our shelter as a stray. Dallas had to get his right eye surgically removed because of a severe infection. He is doing much better, seems to be more comfortable, and is ready for his new home. Please stop by our Andrews Location to meet him today!