Pets

Pets of the week

anjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-year-old Dallas is a lovable, playful, lap cat who is great with other cats and really does have all of the good things all wrapped into one. Dallas has been with us since early June which is far too long for such a sweetie. He came to our shelter as a stray. Dallas had to get his right eye surgically removed because of a severe infection. He is doing much better, seems to be more comfortable, and is ready for his new home. Please stop by our Andrews Location to meet him today!

www.anjournal.com

southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Layla

DOUGLAS, GA – Layla is our pet of the day. A Shih Tzu around 8-9 years old, Layla was surrendered by her owners as they felt they no longer had the time to give her the attention she deserves. Layla is very friendly and well socialized. She would be great...
96.5 KVKI

Meet the Dog Who is Happy-Go-Lucky and Eager for a Forever Home

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the boy who's always happy. Gannon came in with Saxon the are both believed to be a Cairn Terrier/Westie mix. He is 11 years young and acts like he has another 20 years left. His adoption fee is $170 which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Although he's an older dog he has a lot of spunk and loves other dogs and cats.
BENTON, LA
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Chihuahua Mixes Annie & Oakley

It's our Pet of the Week! This week we have four-month-old Oakley and Annie, a brother and sister duo of Chihuahua mixes. If you'd like to adopt both, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park during the hours between 10a-5p.
republictimes.net

Missy | Pet of the Week

Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog. Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is...
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Hazelnut, Roxy, Annette and Paulie are ready for adoption

Hazelnut is an adolescent shepherd/husky mix looking for a home. The 3-year-old girl is friendly and seems to have some previous training experience. While at the shelter, she is working on her basic obedience. She may get along with another dog of her size and energy level. Information about Hazelnut:...
newspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: Terrier pup will make perfect lap dog

Carly is a 2-year-old female cat that came to the shelter as a stray. She has a beautiful medium-length coat and bright eyes. Carly loves people and is very affectionate. She doesn’t appear to be fond of dogs but may warm up to smaller or calmer canines with a proper introduction.
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on Oct. 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Curry is a 13-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. The sweet senior is totally blind and is quite calm. Short walks followed by long naps and Curry will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bess was found as a stray with her buddy Porgy. She is 48 pounds and around 2 years old. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Bess is a sweet and friendly girl, dog friendly and loves getting treats and pets. MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog...
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Stimpy

This handsome gal came to Animal Friends when a good samaritan found her as a stray. Stimpy does have some medical conditions to be aware of, such as high blood pressure and vision impairment, so she will need a special adopter that can give her the loving home she deserves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Duchess and Babadook

Babadook is a one-year-old feline looking for a loving home to call my own. She is a sassy lady who is looking for a calm and quiet house. Babadook is an independent gal who enjoys having a place to perch and watch everything that is going on around her. She doesn't like a ton of commotion, so a mellow home would be purrfect! If you are interested in adopting Babadook, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341.
cbslocal.com

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week

Let's head out to the Sacramento SPCA and meet our pet of the week, a 1-year old doberman mix named Mowgli! He is a VERY GOOD BOY and is waiting for you to come and adopt him!
SACRAMENTO, CA
republictimes.net

Emo | Pet of the Week

I am new to Helping Strays and my shelter staff is still learning about me. I am a friendly kitty and get along with other cats. Come visit me or call the shelter for more information. Emo is 10 years old. Emo’s adoption fee is $50; he is microchipped, up...
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Edward!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Allow me to introduce you to the Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week: Edward!. He is a 3 month old coonhound/retriever and Labrador mix, and while it may seem contradictory, he is just as timid as he is energetic!. “He has a great personality, he’s very active....
ZANESVILLE, OH
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
tysonsreporter.com

Pet of the Week: Petey, a shy terrier sweetie who lost his owner to COVID-19

Meet Petey, a timid terrier still learning how to run, play and enjoy doggie life after losing his owner to COVID-19. Here’s what Petey’s friends at Worthy Dog Rescue had to say about him:. Meet Petey! This adorable little scruffy with the pretty blue eyes recently lost his owner to...
pilot.com

Found Dog, Tan Chihuahua in Vass

Closest Major Intersection Animal hospital off us 1. Additional Comments No microchip found male tan chihuahua mix. Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb) Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes. APPEARANCE. Tail of Pet Long. MICROCHIP. Has Pet...
VASS, NC
KOIN 6 News

Humane society rescues over 30 dogs from one home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Humane Society for Southwest Washington took in over 30 dogs, including four puppies and a pregnant dog, from one home last Thursday, after the family was unable to care for them. According to the humane society, all of the dogs experienced flea infestation, resulting in some hair loss. Since taking […]
PORTLAND, OR

