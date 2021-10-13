CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The iconic Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker is back—and entirely new

By Michael Brown
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowers & Wilkins turned heads when it brought the highly unconventional Zeppelin to market 15 years ago. The all-in-one speaker shaped like the German dirigible sounded better than anything in its class, and it could stream music from your iPod—remember those?—while charging it. The 2015 model dropped the iPod dock—and the Apple exclusivity—while also adding support for the aptX codec. B&W’s engineers have gone back to the drawing board one more time to reimagine the Zeppelin for today’s streaming age.

