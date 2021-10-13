Please Enable JavaScript

RentaLYNX, powered by YARDZ, gives rental companies their own portal that contractors can easily access, essentially linking rental companies’ fleets with their customers. While on the supplier’s portal, they can conduct all the business they need, from renting equipment to managing it to allocating it and more. Suppliers will appreciate that this is a completely turnkey process: YARDZ performs all of the data compilation, infrastructure building, design and setup. Once implemented, the customer’s experience is completely independent of YARDZ’s current offering; using the supplier’s website and branding take visitors directly to the new portal for an exceptional online experience.
