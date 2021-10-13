CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Pledges $1.15 Billion Aid Relief For Afghanistan Amid Progressive Talks Between US, Taliban

By Renz Soliman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union has pledged to provide $1.15 billion worth of aid relief to Afghanistan amid progressive talks between United States officials and the Taliban as the Afghan economy continues to spiral into chaos. On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that there had been progressing in discussions between...

Reuters

U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday.Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.“I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people,” Blinken said of Khalilzad, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Venezuela suspends crisis negotiations as key Nicolas Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

A close ally of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States on money laundering charges, throwing negotiations aiming to ease the country’s political crisis into disarray.Prosecutors believe that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel, could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American nation. His laywers said the charges are “politically motivated”.The 49-year-old Venezuelan envoy is due to make his initial appearance at court in Miami on Monday, a US Justice Department spokesperson said, in a move welcomed by...
U.S. POLITICS
Afghanistan's Interim Government Taliban Blames the US for Increased ISIS-K Threat; Muslim-Majority Nations To Travel to Kabul To Make Women's Rights Plea

The Taliban blames the US for the Islamic State terrorist group's (ISIS) increasing threats in Afghanistan, where a violent competition has disturbed the newly proclaimed Islamic Emirate's early days. Taliban Blames U.S. for the Increasing Threats of ISIS-K In a recently published article in Newsweek, Ahmad Yasir, protocol officer of...
WORLD
Columbian

EU pledges $1.15 billion in support for Afghans

ROME — The European Union pledged $1.15 billion in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G-20 leaders demanded at a virtual summit hosted by...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
New York Post

Taliban: US will send humanitarian aid after Doha talks ‘went well’

The US is sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Taliban announced Sunday, after talks with American officials in Doha, Qatar, “went well.”. Over the weekend, the militant group and the US held their first direct talks since the complete US troop withdrawal and initial evacuation efforts of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan in August.
CHARITIES
everettpost.com

Afghanistan updates: US, Taliban hold first direct talks since withdrawal

(WASHINGTON) — It’s been more than a month since the U.S. withdrew all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on President Joe Biden’s order to leave by Aug. 31, ending a chaotic evacuation operation after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban seized control of the country. In testimony to Congress last...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

US will provide aid but not recognition, say Taliban after Doha talks

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 11 (ANI): The United States would not be formally recognising the Taliban, but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announced Taliban following talks in Qatar, reported international media. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a US delegation...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.They seem to be preparing to retake control of the tribal regions that they lost nearly seven years ago in a major operation by Pakistan’s military. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors report Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the killing of those who defy...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US climate envoy praises Mexico's efforts

US special climate envoy John Kerry on Monday praised Mexico's efforts to fight global warming. Kerry praised the program, saying that it focuses "on people, on people lives, on work, on the ability to be able of stay where you live, on the ability of stay connected to the land as part of the future”.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea: Kim Jong-un vows to make military ‘invincible’ as he hits out at US

Kim Jong-un has vowed to make his country’s military “invincible” to counter what he called persistent hostility from the US.The hermit kingdom’s leader gave mixed signals during a speech at an event on Monday by saying that while his primary objective was to give North Korea an “invincible military capability” no one would dare challenge, these objectives must not be seen as threatening war with its neighbour South Korea or the US, its regional ally.Mr Kim said his plans for an “invincible” military were for the country’s “rights to self-defence” and not “because of South Korea”.“I say once again that...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: Biden playing a deadly game using secret flights to move migrants

There’s a reason the Biden administration is using secret flights to small airports to move unaccompanied minors who illegally crossed the border. They don’t want voters to know just how many people are being waved right into the country, because President Biden understands that open borders might be the policy of progressives, but it’s not popular among the majority of Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US accuses Maduro of putting extradited businessman above country

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.
MIAMI, FL

