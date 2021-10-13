CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource for Argyle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is today announcing production results and certain financial information from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ('Q3 2021'). The Company is also pleased to announce an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate ('Mineral Reserve and Resource') for the Argyle Deposit prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') and 2019 CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines. The Mineral Reserve and Resource was prepared by Independent Qualified Persons Joanne Robinson, P.Eng., and Glen Kuntz, P.Geo., of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ('Nordmin'), respectively. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars. The Company expects to file its third quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis on or around November 4, 2021.

