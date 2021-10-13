Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
