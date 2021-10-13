CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects High Grade Gold on Newly Defined 227 Vein at Bralorne West

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-054 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,789 metres consisting of 118 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project this year with a total of 87,960m (154 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. There are currently 24 holes consisting of 8,594 samples at the assay laboratory that the Company expects to be received shortly.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the 'Project') to Lithium Royalty Corporation ('LRC'). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, 'Sayona Qc') and LRC announced on September 30, 2021.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting Diamond Drilling for 2021-2022 On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ('Black Tusk' or the 'Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that permitting is underway for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access is now in process.
StreetInsider.com

Aurelius Intersects High-Grade Gold at Aureus East - Drills 131.5 g/t Au over 0.6 metres, 26.7 g/t Au over 0.95 metres, 26.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres and 25.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to continue to report high-grade results from the Aureus East Project in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is drilling at the Aureus East project to define a new gold mineral resource and continue expanding upon the successes of the Phase 1 and initial Phase 2 program results. The holes reported today come from the ongoing surface drilling program, focusing on expanding mineralization along strike to the East, and at depth, as we continue to identify previously overlooked gold horizons and an expanding limb system.
resourceworld.com

Westhaven drills 85.45 metres of 1.09 g/t gold and 2.43 g/t silver, including 3.14 metres of 10.80 g/t gold and 24.80 g/t silver at Shovelnose

Westhaven Gold Corp. [TSX-V:WHN] is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven is reporting...
resourceworld.com

West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.
StreetInsider.com

Argo Gold Assays 32.84 g/t Au over 2.5 metres at the Raingold Area, Uchi Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF)(FSE: P3U)("Argo Gold") has completed a 17 hole, 2670 metre drill program at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. Analytical results have been received and compilation of maps and interpretation are ongoing for all areas of drilling including Woco and Northgate. The exploration targets at the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization; a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. The 2021 drill program was designed to test additional new targets (75%) and expand known gold mineralization (25%). The 2021 exploration program extended the strike length of the mineralized zones at Woco, Northgate and Raingold as well as identified a new zone of mineralization 100 metres east of Raingold.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Intersects 5.07 g/t Over 8.35 Metres Including 11.87 g/t Gold Over 3.08 Metres at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Drill hole GTCM21 -16 intersected 5.07 g/t over 8.35 metres including 11.87 g/t gold over 3.08 metres in a strongly strained and sericitized portion of the Campbell Shear. Drill hole GTCM21-015 which was drilled to target the Campbell Shear mineralized zone around 300 metres vertical depth and test the northern extent of the zone did intersect visible gold at 351.60 to 352.60 metres within a zone of intense white quartz and ankerite veining, followed by a weaker mineralized 13.0 metre zone.
resourceworld.com

Gold Terra drills 8.35 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at Yellorex, Northwest Territories

Gold Terra Resource Corp. [YGT-TSXV; YGTFF-OTC] reported assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000-metre Phase 2 drilling program at the optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project (YCG), Northwest Territories. Drill...
The Associated Press

HighGold Mining Intersects 18.7 g/t Au over 56.6 Meters at JT Deposit, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce assay results from the ongoing 2021 drill program at its 0.75 Moz Indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA.
resourceworld.com

Tartisan Nickel Corp. intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, including 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni, 1.66% Cu, and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni, 2.14% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, NW Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN; US-OTC: TTSRF; FSE:A2D) (“Tartisan”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Highlights include KB21-202 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a...
dallassun.com

Snowline Gold Intersects 13.9 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 6.0 M Including 45.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 1.5 Metres Among Widespread Gold Hits at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Three drill holes fanned from the 'discovery' hole J-21-011 returned similar high gold grades, highlighted by 13.9 g/t Au over 6 m and broader intervals of gold mineralization. Values of 45.0 g/t (1.59 oz/ton) Au over 1.5 m and 31.1 g/t Au (1.1 oz/ton) over 1.5 m associated with apparently 'barren' quartz and in host mudstones show variable styles of gold deposition.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 7.88 g/t Gold Over 7.9 Metres and 6.19 g/t Gold Over 2.6 Metres on Underground Targets at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from an infill diamond drilling program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade inferred mineral resources in an area of potential future underground development between the two open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA'), comprising 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). The Infill Drill Program will also contribute to the optimization of open pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study anticipated in Q4 2021, part of Phase I of the long-term mine development plan which will focus exclusively on surface mining. Assay results have been received for 10 drill holes to date (Exhibit A), with assays for the remaining drill holes to be presented in an upcoming news release as results are received.
resourceworld.com

Surge Copper Intersects 495 metres of 0.54% CuEq including 126 metres of 0.85% CuEq at West Seel and Previews Upcoming News Flow

Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) (“Surge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for multiple resource definition holes from the Company’s 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia, and an update on the Company’s ongoing activities and near-term news flow. The 2021 core drilling program at Ootsa has ended with 26,556 metres of drilling in 72 holes completed since June 2021. Thus far, following this news release, results from 20 holes have been released, with results from 52 additional holes pending including:
resourceworld.com

Loncor drills 19.10 metres of 4.11 g/t gold at Imbo Project, DRC

Loncor Gold Inc. [LN-TSX; LONCF-OTCQX; LO51-FSE] reported further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 g/t...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gungnir Drills 5.61% Nickel over 0.85 metres and 33.15 metres Grading 0.98% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Lappvattnet is located approximately one hour south of the major industrial centres of Boliden and Skelleftea where mining and smelting are well established and where a new battery manufacturing plant is under construction. Today's results are assays are for the remainder of hole LAP21-05 and hole LAP21-06.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include:
resourceworld.com

Durango samples up to 46.64 g/t gold at Discovery prospect, Quebec

Durango Resources Inc. [DGO-TSXV; ATOXF-OTCQB; 86A-FSE] has completed a recent site visit on the 100%-owned Discovery property located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, to ensure road access to an area of interest. While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate...
The Associated Press

HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce exceptionally high-grade drill results from the Difficult Creek Prospect (“DC”), located four (4) km northeast of the Company’s 0.75 Moz indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) JT Deposit resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the district-scale Johnson Tract project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA.
resourceworld.com

HighGold drills 6.4 metres of 577 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver at Johnson Tract, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported exceptionally high-grade drill results from the Difficult Creek prospect (DC), located 4 km northeast of the company’s 750,000-ounce-indicated 10.9-g/t equivalent (AuEq) JT deposit resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the 100%-owned district-scale Johnson Tract project located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Anchorage, south-central Alaska.
