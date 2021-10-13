CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Asks Court to Enforce Speedy Action by the EPA in its Response to Defendant's Motion for Remand with Vacatur

albuquerqueexpress.com
 12 days ago

Arguments presented echo concerns raised by the State of Alaska regarding the EPA's previous slow actions on making a decision. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') advises that its 100%-owned, U.S.-based Pebble Limited Partnership ('Pebble Partnership') has...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Detroit News

Unvaccinated pilots are costing millions, United tells judge

United Airlines Inc. said it's spending about $1.4 million every two weeks to put unvaccinated pilots on paid leave because their colleagues "refuse to risk their safety" by flying with them. The airline disclosed the figure in a filing Friday night in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas. United is...
FORT WORTH, TX
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Is Wrong About Biden’s $600 Billion Climate Bill

It looks like Senator Joe Manchin will stand firm in his stance against the climate change provisions in Biden’s infrastructure bill. When it comes to the climate bill it looks like there are no winners here, with both Manchin and Biden failing to secure anything concrete from negotiations. Ultimately, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
montanarightnow.com

Brnovich requests restraining order against Biden vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the U.S. District Court in Arizona for a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of...
HEALTH
KTLA

Emergency rental assistance helped prevent eviction wave, Treasury Department claims

The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration said Monday. Fresh numbers released by the Treasury Department, which oversees the Emergency Rental Assistance program, showed that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Des Moines church fights IRS over ‘religious’ use of hallucinogenic drug

A Des Moines-based church that uses a hallucinogenic drug in religious ceremonies is challenging the Internal Revenue Service’s decision to deny it tax-exempt status. According to the lawsuit, filed recently in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Iowaska Church of Healing was formed in Iowa as a non-profit corporation in September 2018. […] The post Des Moines church fights IRS over ‘religious’ use of hallucinogenic drug appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden administration announces new COVID-19 international air travel rules

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 26 (ANI): The Biden administration on Monday (local time) announced new COVID-19 international air travel rules starting from November 8. Starting on November 8, foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US issues new guidelines for air travel, lifts restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travellers

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): The United States has announced the lifting of severe travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travellers from November 8. US President Joe Biden on Monday signed a presidential proclamation detailing the country's new international travel rules, which will replace the patchwork of blanket bans that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US officials slam Tesla over 'inaction' on safety upgrades

A top US safety watchdog slammed Tesla for not implementing key recommendations to safeguard the automaker's driver assistance programs, in a letter Monday to chief executive Elon Musk. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said she was "deeply concerned" at Tesla's "inaction" four years after the watchdog agency recommended steps following a crash in Florida that killed the Tesla driver.
CARS
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...

