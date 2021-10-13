Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Asks Court to Enforce Speedy Action by the EPA in its Response to Defendant's Motion for Remand with Vacatur
Arguments presented echo concerns raised by the State of Alaska regarding the EPA's previous slow actions on making a decision. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') advises that its 100%-owned, U.S.-based Pebble Limited Partnership ('Pebble Partnership') has...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0