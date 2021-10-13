CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMUG21-18 Exploration diamond drill hole SMUG21-18 was drilled at 0-degree dip or flat and was designed to test, at depth, an interpreted Northeast trending intrusive mapped on surface, as seen above in Figure 1. SMUG21-18 was successful in the interception of a wide, low-grade silver impregnated northeast trending intrusive dike,...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects High Grade Gold on Newly Defined 227 Vein at Bralorne West

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-054 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,789 metres consisting of 118 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project this year with a total of 87,960m (154 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. There are currently 24 holes consisting of 8,594 samples at the assay laboratory that the Company expects to be received shortly.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting Diamond Drilling for 2021-2022 On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ('Black Tusk' or the 'Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that permitting is underway for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access is now in process.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that initial reconnaissance exploration has identified highly encouraging quartz vein structures and sulphide mineralization. Specifically, a large, shallow-dipping, gold-bearing structure estimated at over 30 meters wide at its 100%-owned Cantoo Property, located, north of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. The Property is located on the Alaskan side of the Golden Triangle, immediately west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines. Strong sulphide mineralization in-vein and breccia has been identified in areas of historic high-grade gold and silver assays, as well as copper oxide mineralization associated with multiple phases of intrusive rocks. All surface sample assays from Cantoo are currently pending. This Property is one of three claim groups in the Golden Triangle recently staked by Blackwolf, in addition to the Company's flagship Property: the advanced Niblack polymetallic VMS deposit located in southeast Alaska.
GOLDEN, NM
StreetInsider.com

Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading 417.92 g/t Ag Eq and 0.60 Meters Returning 822.30 g/t Ag Eq.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mineralization#Minerals#Fco#Fbsgf#Fse#Ag
albuquerqueexpress.com

BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of an exploratory phase of drilling from surface at its high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. This program is designed to further test the down depth extent of mineralization at the DMEA Zone with the objective to significantly expand the scale of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at South Mountain (See Summary below and Table 1). The DMEA Zone is the largest known body of mineralization on the Property, containing the majority of tonnage in the current MRE, and the mineralized zone remains open at depth.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Northern Superior') (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce it has arranged a new, C$3,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering'). This Offering...
BUSINESS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the 'Project') to Lithium Royalty Corporation ('LRC'). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, 'Sayona Qc') and LRC announced on September 30, 2021.
METAL MINING
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Busted! Astronomers Confirm The Large Magellanic Cloud Totally Ate Another Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy has a history of violence. Over the Universe's 13.8-billion-year lifespan, it has repeatedly collided with and subsumed multiple other galaxies – and it's not done. It's in the process of merging with smaller satellite galaxies even as you read these words: the Sagittarius Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. But these satellite galaxies aren't innocents in the matter, oh no. A team of astronomers led by Alessio Mucciarelli of the University of Bologna in Italy has found evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is also a cannibal, having merged with another galaxy at...
ASTRONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( Frankfurt: 7CR) ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it surpassed $24.2 million in player betting turnover in the first half of October, up from $1.6 million for the entire month of September, an increase of over 1,500%.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy