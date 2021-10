How can a pandemic that has been so bad for millions of working women nationally be so good for women at accounting and advisory firms?. When the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance releases the 2021 edition of its annual Accounting MOVE Project at the opening of its annual conference on Oct. 18, it has a stunning piece of good news for the profession: Women have achieved the milestone of 32% of partners and principals, in aggregate, for the 41 firms that participated this year in the research.

