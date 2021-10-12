CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Pensacola creative enough to reclaim its underperforming asphalt? Expert shows the way

NW Florida Daily News
Cover picture for the articleThe audience at The REX Theatre let out a collective groan as a picture of the Highland Terrace shopping center popped up on screen. The nearly 5-acre commercial complex sits in the heart of Pensacola at the intersection of Davis Highway and Fairfield Drive, almost entirely devoid of cars, businesses and people. It's a textbook example of what Ellen Dunham-Jones calls "underperforming asphalt," the many thousands of dying malls, abandoned big box stores and aging office parks that litter communities across America.

