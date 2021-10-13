4 Ways Students Can Use a Mac to Improve Their Studies

Https://cnps-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8qIQF1GgRW2rFVabdqwZJQ. The plant genus Castilleja (the iconic group of wildflowers more commonly known as “the paintbrushes”) is a very young and diverse group of plants found primarily in western North America. Taxonomy in the genus has been challenging, resulting in its notoriety as a “difficult group.” Much of the difficulty has been attributed to its young age, the apparent ease of hybridization when species co-occur, and complicated genetics. This talk will broadly cover the biology of Castilleja, what we do (and don’t) know about its evolution, and how Jacobs’ research is aiming to fill in the gaps. She will also highlight the challenge of defining species in lineages like Castilleja and what that means for systematics and taxonomy in the group.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO