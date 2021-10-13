10 popular excuses Soviet people used to have a drink

Beer rankings, women with spirit, and guys with great wives. Chronicle kids, pets, and partners make frequent cameo appearances in our daily meetings over Zoom. On rarer occasions they chime in with ideas, too, which is exactly what happened with this week's cover concept. Melissa Plunkett – wife of Culture Editor Richard Whittaker, who y'all already know is mad about Halloween – suggested the creative possibilities in a pumpkin standing in for a drinks cooler, and Art Director Zeke Barbaro expanded on the idea for this rather festive Drinks Issue cover. I think it turned out beautifully, though I suspect gourds are not going to be Zeke's preferred canvas going forward. Zeke reports the pumpkin – procured from the Optimist Club of Austin's pumpkin patch off Lamar – weighed 29 pounds, lino-cutting tools were clutch, and his wife Camille Clements Gilbert helped with the hours-long project to "lobotomize" and design the pumpkin. Oh, and – rather fitting for the Drinks Issue – "the whole thing was fueled by Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish."

