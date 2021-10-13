Fridge-Hunting Tuna Salad | José Andrés

I know what you’re thinking. This is just avocado toast, um, with tuna. And you’re right. It is. But it’s also not. Because when you add tuna—in all its meaty, oily, umami-y glory—the whole picture shifts, like an optical illusion. It’s avocado toast, but with way more flavor, way more oomph, way more, “Yeah, I can make it through my afternoon of meetings!” At the same time, it’s tuna salad toast, with the decadence of a homemade mayonnaise, without all the work of a homemade mayonnaise (thank you, buttery avocado). It’s the best of both worlds. Make this once, and I have a hunch you will never need to visit this recipe page again. But that’s okay. That’s good. That’s great. Because my favorite recipes are the everyday ones I make over and over and over, until I forget where they even came from, almost like they were always part of my messy life. I hope that happens to you, too. Psst: If you want a more avocado-y situation, you can use a large avocado, then stretch this to 3 to 4 slices of bread. I like a dense, seedy, grainy loaf here, but anything works. —Emma Laperruque.

