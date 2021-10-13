CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridge-Hunting Tuna Salad | José Andrés

By José Andrés
rachaelrayshow.com
 5 days ago

José Andrés uses fridge odds and ends to create a no-cook mayo-based salad with tuna, avocado, tomato + hard-boiled eggs in just five minutes. Did you know that approximately 40 percent of all food waste in the U.S. happens at home? The World Central Kitchen founder is working hard to change that and help end food waste. That's why he's partnering with Hellmann's to join the #FridgeHunters Campaign, as part of the brand's mission to save one million meals and reduce food waste at home. "Fridge hunting" is simply looking deep inside your fridge and making a meal with the food that you might otherwise throw away.

