Spicy Refried Black Beans | Rachael Ray

By Rachael Ray
 5 days ago

Rachael whips up a spicy, vegetarian Mexican side dish in less than 15 minutes with canned black beans, aromatics, hot sauce + a good hit of lime. She likes to serve this quick and easy recipe with her Chile Verde Tacos de Picadillo or Suiza-Style Chicken Soft Tacos with Salsa Verde.

