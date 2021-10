Birdman dropped all kinds of gems during his recent appearance on the Big Facts Podcast. The rap icon spoke with the hosts of the show about how he gave nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj after striking a deal with Universal, how he believes he's accomplished more in the music business than JAY-Z and Diddy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the biggest rapper in the world, and much more. He also spoke about his relationship with Kanye West, revealing that he had a chance to sign the Chicago-born musical genius to a producer deal, but he chose not to because of Mannie Fresh.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO