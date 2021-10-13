CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo Silva Sends Warning to Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Premier League Meeting

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago

In the recent summer window, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo departed Juventus and returned to Old Trafford where he had previously spent many of his formative years.

Arguably the greatest goalscorer of all-time, Ronaldo quickly got off the mark on his second debut for the Red Devils as he scored a brace to help seal a 4-1 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side against Newcastle United.

Owing to Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League, Bernardo Silva has been quizzed on his compatriot’s latest move and subsequently commented on Ronaldo once again turning out for Manchester United.

Speaking with Football Daily, Bernardo Silva has provided his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent return to Manchester United.

"Well, it's a good move for him! It's his choice, it's a good move for him, he played at Man United when he was younger. It's nice, almost at the end, I don't know when he's going to finish, to go back to Man United.

Bernardo also sent a slight warning to his Portugal teammate as he exclaimed, “Hopefully we can beat him, we're going to work very hard to beat him. But it's a very good signing, obviously."

Since his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far registered a total of five goals in six appearances, with the Old Trafford side having found themselves in serious title contention for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

However, before Ronaldo returned to the red side of Manchester, the Sky Blues were heavily linked with a move themselves following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane.

However, a sensational deal was unable to come to fruition and consequently, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face off against the Premier League champions in next month’s Manchester Derby.

The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leicester City host Manchester United today as the away team look to regain momentum in the top-flight title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with Everton in their most recent outing, having been defeated by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League match.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesUnited come into the weekend with 14 points, joint-third in the standings with Man City, Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to emerge victorious from any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two games.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Manchester United Rumors: 2 Strikers Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United may already have some names in mind for the players who would lead the team’s frontline in the future, reports suggested. This past transfer window was arguably Manchester United’s most successful summer in terms of recruitment. The club signed Edinson Cavani to a contract extension, and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo served as the cherry on top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NJ.com

Leicester City vs. Manchester United FREE LIVE STREAM (10/16/21): Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in English Premier League online | Time, USA TV, channel

Leicester City, led by striker Jamie Vardy, faces Manchester United, led by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, in an English Premier League match at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 (10/16/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free via a trial of fuboTV. Here’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on target as Pep Guardiola's champions stay within touching distance of the top of the Premier League by beating dogged Clarets at the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated wearing the Manchester City captain’s armband by scoring his first Premier League goal at The Etihad since May. De Bruyne, who has fallen behind Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias in the list of City skippers, was able to lead the team out because none of that trio started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
