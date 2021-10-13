'I Want A Lot Of Trophies With This Team': Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has spoken about his desire to win trophies with the current team managed by Jurgen Klopp and how the Anfield crowd drives the players on.

Tsimikas On Trophies

The Greek international signed for Liverpool just after they had ended their 30 year wait for a League Title. He highlighted his hunger for more of the same for the club when he spoke to the official Liverpool website.

“I want a lot of trophies with this team."

“Because I’ve loved this team from the first minute here and I want to celebrate with our fans and to win as many trophies as I can. This is one of my biggest goals, to do that.”

Tsimikas On Anfield

He also went on to explain how he had been absolutely blown away by the Liverpool crowd once they were allowed to make their way back into stadiums after the pandemic.

“The crowd was amazing, honestly,”

“I heard a lot about this crowd, about the people here, but when I went onto the pitch and I played with the full stadium the feeling was amazing."

“It was like you had wings on your legs, they give you the extra boost to fly on the pitch, to win every challenge and to give you the extra motivation, the extra power to give absolutely everything."

“When we play in this stadium with a full crowd everybody gives their everything, the crowd pushes us a lot.”

Liverpool fans have already taken Tsimikas to their hearts nicknaming him 'The Greek Scouser'. His desire for trophies will be well received by supporters as he looks to play his part in what people will hope is a period of sustained success.

