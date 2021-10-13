Driven to build a winner, Don Granato applying past lessons to improve young Sabres
Another long workday had just ended when Don Granato sat on the edge of his seat in a KeyBank Center office adjacent to the Buffalo Sabres’ dressing room. Wearing a Sabres hooded sweatshirt and royal-framed glasses, Granato completed meetings with his coaching staff following a nine-round shootout preseason loss in Pittsburgh the previous night. His players, like most across the league, weren’t yet in regular-season game shape and there were mistakes to correct from the night before.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0