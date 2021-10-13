CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Judges often get it wrong on drunk driving cases

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Recently I sat and wrote my memorial to my son in heaven for his 46th birthday. He was killed at the age of 17 by a drunk driver. Then I opened up my newspaper. In The Buffalo News in the briefs section, it mentioned a five-time drunken driver getting a maximum sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years for injuring a 46-year-old Niagara Falls woman. This poor woman will spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair in a nursing home with a traumatic brain injury. This man had four previous drunk driving convictions. None of these judges sent him to prison. He had received probation for his fourth DWI conviction only two weeks before he injured this woman. If that judge had given him prison time instead of a slap on the wrist - this woman would still be living her normal life as it was before he struck her. The other four judges should be ashamed of themselves. They could have stopped him before he ruined her life. They should be held accountable, but they aren’t.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Drunk Drivers#Traumatic Brain Injury#The Buffalo News
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy