While I was “mildly miffed” by the alliterative letter from “Dan from Dover” using the terms “factless and feckless”, which was both facetious and firmly from the far-right, I was “especially exasperated” by the two word phrase which I am quite confident is unique to the English language of adjectives. He was describing the views of another letter writer as “bloviating chum-breath.” I would have continued with the alliteration and instead used something like “fulminating fluff” or “pontificating pustules”, which would have given the old Roget’s a good work out.

DOVER, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO