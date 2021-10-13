CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple finally falls victim to never-ending supply chain crisis

By Debby Wu and Abhishek Vishnoi
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple, the world's most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors. Apple is now likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as...

MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
BBC

French finance minister: Brexit made UK supply chain crisis worse

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has told the BBC that leaving the single market after Brexit has made the supply chain crisis worse for the UK. "We are facing the same situation," he said at the IMF meetings in Washington. "But the fact that we are a member of...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

#EmptyShelvesJoe trending on Twitter amid Biden’s supply chain crisis

The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe shot to the top of the trending topics on Twitter Thursday amid the supply chain crisis threatening the nation’s economy and holiday shopping. Social media users employed the tagline to rip President Biden for empty shelves and skyrocketing prices caused by a backlog of shipping containers waiting to dock at California ports.
BUSINESS
San Francisco Examiner

How San Francisco tech companies are addressing the global supply chain crisis

In the 1880s, San Francisco’s supply chain was in chaos. “Cargoes might be sold and resold several times while the ship was enroute,” records from the San Francisco Maritime Museum say, while ships had “little or no contact with the outside world during the months at sea.” Sailors who signed on for a journey to Ireland might end up in Belgium, or Africa.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden discusses supply chain crisis with US ports and carriers

The US government is stepping up its efforts to relieve the supply chain nightmare that has led to shortages of some goods, higher prices for consumes and now threatens to slow the economic recovery. The White House will work with companies and ports on a "90-day sprint" to alleviate bottlenecks,...
LABOR ISSUES
Jessica Robinson

How can IoT help the world navigate the supply chain crisis?

The global supply chain crisis is deepening at a rampant pace raising high alarms. In fact, the delicate supply chains that act as the lifeline of global trade and commerce are finding themselves under more stress with each passing day. Needless to say, these supply chain disruptions are no less than nightmares even for the world’s strongest economies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Bloomberg News#Mirabaud Securities#Deutsche Bank
Washington Post

Anxious Shoppers Will Only Make Supply Chain Crisis Worse

The great rotation in consumer habits is well under way. And it’s not a good look for Asos Plc. The online retailer announced a surprise profit warning on Monday, along with the departure of Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton. Shares fell as much as 17%. The slowdown in Asos’s sales...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ask a supply chain expert anything about the current UK shortages crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit are being blamed for the staff shortages that have impacted the delivery of fuel in the UK.That followed previously reported supply problems at supermarkets, Nando’s, and the construction industry.Pig and poultry farmers are now warning of similar issues to come as Christmas approaches.While the UK government has acknowledged there is a shortage of HGV drivers in the UK, they have claimed the problem is worldwide and suggested the long-term solution is for the haulage industry to invest in training instead of being reliant on workers from abroad.The Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats have accused...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Supply chain crisis: PM brings in ex-Tesco boss to ease shortages

Sir David Lewis, the former chief executive of Tesco, will advise the UK government on supply chains as it seeks to get a grip on shortages threatening everything from petrol to Christmas. Downing Street said Lewis would advise the prime minister on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes...
ECONOMY
BBC

Former Tesco boss Dave Lewis to advise on supply chain crisis

Boris Johnson has appointed the former Tesco chief executive, Sir Dave Lewis, to advise it on how to fix the supply chain crisis that has led to petrol and other shortages. It comes as the Office for National Statistics found one in six UK adults said they had been unable to buy essential foods in the last fortnight.
RETAIL
The Independent

Nestle hit by supply chain crisis ahead of Christmas

Nestle has become the latest victim of the supply chain crisis, with the company saying it is “working hard” to ensure Quality Street boxes will be available this Christmas. The maker of Lion bars and Kit Kats has been hit by the ongoing chronic HGV driver shortage which has led to empty shelves in supermarkets and fuel shortages at forecourts. Mark Schneider, the chief executive of Nestle, said the company is working hard to guarantee that its most popular Christmas treats would be available for Britons this winter.“Like other businesses, we are seeing some labour shortages and some transportation...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Forbes

Container Ship Crisis Underscores Critical Supply Chain Challenges

Growing up, the term “on a slow boat to China” was often used to describe something that would take a very long time. Unfortunately, we are seeing the opposite term come to fruition off the east and west coasts of the USA at the moment as container ships from China and other Asian ports are lined up in a 40 mile traffic jam off the west coast, waiting to dock.
RETAIL
Reason.com

Don't Ask Politicians To Fix a Supply Chain Crisis They Created

In recent weeks, multiple trade associations have asked the Biden administration to provide some relief regarding supply-chain issues that create shortages and push prices up around the world. Some of their requests (relief from tariffs, in particular) are good policy at any time, since barriers to trade hamper prosperity and innovation. The fact, though, that industry representatives see partial solutions to current economic problems in the federal government undoing its earlier interventions is a glimpse at the bad policies that brought us a world of empty shelves and clogged ports—and which may continue to plague us in the future.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Bacon becomes latest victim of supply chain disruptions, inflation

Bacon has become the latest victim of recent supply chain bottlenecks and inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, average sliced bacon prices hit a record high of $7.09 in August, an increase of nearly 50% over the past 10 years. In August 2011, the price of sliced bacon was $4.77.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak: supply chain crisis could lead to higher productivity

The ongoing supply chain crisis should provide an impetus for companies to improve productivity thus ensuring higher wages are not cancelled out by rising inflation, Rishi Sunak has argued. In another development in the government’s emerging insistence that queues at petrol stations and empty shelves in shops could be an...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

The Global Supply Chain Crisis Could Last Until 2023

Global central bankers have been out and about continuing to promote a narrative that inflation is "transitory." We've seen it from the likes of Powell, Lagarde, Bailey, and Kuroda. Logically, these monetary wonks are right, inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks will resolve itself, but these officials have yet to provide a timeline because they don't know.
BUSINESS

