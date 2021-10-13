CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kumail Nanjiani admits to becoming 'obsessed' with his weight

Cover picture for the articleKumail Nanjiani became "obsessed" with his weight after getting in shape to shoot 'Eternals'. The 43-year-old actor worked out relentlessly as he prepared for his role in the Marvel movie, and Kumail admits that the focus on his weight ultimately became unhealthy for him. He told Vulture: "I'll tell you,...

